SCC allowed to provide housing loans to civil servants

PENAMPANG (Oct 28): The State Government has allowed Sabah Credit Corporation (SCC) to provide housing loans to civil servants in Sabah, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

In making the announcement on Thursday, Hajiji said that the move will make it easier for state civil servants to own their own homes.

“God willing, with this permission, the government would be able to provide facilities for the state civil servants to own or build their own houses.

“Therefore, I hope that SSC would continue to grow as a government agency that we can be proud of. Based on the briefing that was given, it is clear that this corporation is indeed a stable agency and one that should be emulated by other agencies and GLCs in the state,” he said during the presentation ceremony of SCC’s dividends, interests, and Zakat to the State Government, here at SCC’s headquarters.

The State Finance Minister had also urged the GLCs in Sabah to gain profit and provide their best service to the customers and people of Sabah.

The State Government received dividends worth RM17.5 million along with interests totaling RM576,421.44 for the year 2020.

Hajiji congratulated SCC for never failing to pay dividends to the State Government since 2002.

He lauded SCC for overcoming the economic challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

He had also commended SCC for its corporate social responsibility (CSR) efforts over the years.

Hajiji noted that SCC has helped hospitals by providing medical equipment during the Covid-19 pandemic and that it had also provided assistance to the natural disaster victims in Sabah.

Among those present at the event were SCC chief executive officer George Taitim Tulas, the Permanent Secretary to the State Finance Ministry Datuk Rusdin Riman, and SCC chairman Datuk Seri Dr. Yee Moh Chai.