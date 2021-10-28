See urges GPS MPs to put their feet down, demand constitution amendment bill to be tabled now

BINTULU (Oct 28): The 19 Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) MP must be aware that their participation in the Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN)-Perikatan Nasional (PN) Federal government is under close scrutiny of Sarawakians.

Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How said the performance and accomplishment of GPS MPs in the restoration of rights and special privileges of Sarawak under Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63) will have significant ramifications on the outcomes of the coming state and general election.

“I concur with the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah that it is a disappointment that the tabling of the constitutional amendment bill related to MA63 has been indefinitely postponed.

“The restoration of the special rights, privileges and position of Sarawak and Sabah pursuant to MA63 is most crucial, and the constitutional provision to express the significance of MA63 and Malaysia Day is most pertinent because there was and will not have coming into being the Federation of Malaysia without the signing of this Malaysia Agreement in 1963,” he said in a statement today.

See, who is also Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Presidential Council member, said the abrupt turn of events from the decision to table the constitutional amendment bill related to MA63 for approval at this parliamentary sitting, to its postponement to an undetermined date, was an embarrassment to the federal government as the reason given was that the federal cabinet ministers require further clarification on the amendment.

“This is unprecedented. It is inconceivable as the de facto law minister had earlier met with the opposition MPs and was assured of their support for the constitutional amendment bill.

“Yet, it is the cabinet members of the Umno-led coalition that have reneged on their promises,” said See.

He thus urged the GPS government and MPs to put their feet down and demand that the constitutional amendment bill be tabled, deliberated and approved in the current parliamentary sitting.

By stalling the decision of the previous administration to devolve the administrative and legislative authority over 17 subject matters to Sarawak and Sabah, and with the present decision to postpone the tabling the constitutional amendment bill, See said it showed that the Umno-led federal government was not genuine nor sincerely in the restoration of the special rights, privileges and position of Sarawak and Sabah pursuant to MA63.

“The GPS MPs, and particularly the four ministers and six deputy ministers from Sarawak, should be reminded that they have the overriding duty and responsibility to act in the interests and aspirations of Sarawak and all Sarawakians,” he said.

See believed that with Umno in the driving seat, the federal government looks set to return to pre-2018 Semenanjung-centric federal administration.

He added this was evidenced by the disproportionate financial allocation of development funds under the proposed 12th Malaysia Plan and the present disregard for MA63.

“The delay in the tabling and passing of the constitutional amendment bill to restore Sarawak and Sabah position pursuant to MA63 is denial of our entitlement, rights and justice for all Sarawakians and Sabahans.

“It is also my anticipation that the 2022 budgetary allocation will not reflect the equal partners status of Sarawak and Sabah, and there will be no allocation for institutional, administrative and fiscal support for the devolution of powers to Sarawak and Sabah in Budget 2022,” See said.

He stressed that there should be no more compromise for the restoration of the position of Sarawak and Sabah as equal partners in the formation of Malaysia, and demanded for justice for all Sarawakians and Sabahans.

See said Sarawak and Sabah have contributed too much to the ‘Malaysian Family’.

“It is our constitutional and reasonable expectation that we will be reciprocated with the autonomous powers, rights and special privileges that we are entitled under the MA63, to ensure an honest and sustaining working relationship within our Federation of Malaysia,” he said.