Sensitive, responsive civil service needed to achieve 12MP targets – PSD DG

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 28): The Public Service Department (PSD) is working to create a civil service that is more sensitive and responsive to the current needs in order to achieve the targets and objectives of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

Public Service director-general Tan Sri Mohd Khairul Adib Abd Rahman said the efficiency and productivity of organisations and civil servants also needed to be improved as it would be impossible to achieve the set targets and objectives without the support and hard work of all members of the ‘Public Service Family’.

“The civil service will be transformed through the whole-of-government approach by taking into account that the successful implementation of initiatives requires the involvement of all levels of the government,” he said at the PSD monthly assembly which was held virtually today.

The 12MP aims to position Malaysia in the top 30 of the Corruption Perceptions Index and top nine in the government efficiency sub-index of the Institute for Management Development (IMD) World Competitiveness Yearbook as well as increase end-to-end online federal government services to 80 per cent.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob tabled the 12MP, which is the country’s five-year (2021-2025) development roadmap, in the Dewan Rakyat on Sept 27.

Mohd Khairul Adib said the policies outlined in the 12MP were crucial in helping the country face the challenging situation posed by the Covid-19 pandemic and were designed to achieve sustainable economic development by focusing on a fair distribution of the country’s wealth, people’s well-being and environmental sustainability.

In this regard, he wanted all heads of departments and officers to take swift action in resolving efficiency issues and ensuring all backlogs of work are completed properly.

“Decisions should be made quickly so as not to burden the department, customers and the public in terms of cost and time,” he said, adding that unproductive habits in departments need to be eradicated to bring about progress in their respective offices.

During the 12MP period, Mohd Khairul Adib said the civil service has to be more competent by enhancing its ability and service delivery through digitalisation and innovation.

“A dynamic organisation needs to constantly think and act towards continuous improvement of service delivery, or in Japanese culture known as kaizen, in carrying out the process of change,” he said.

At the same time, he said civil servants should respect and appreciate the trust and responsibilities entrusted to them, as well as the positions they hold.

“Civil servants must go back to basic as stated in the Public Service pledge to serve excellently and to remove all elements of ‘self-interest’ in carrying out their duties,” he said. – Bernama