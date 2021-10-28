Three localities in S’wak put under EMCO – SDMC

BINTULU (Oct 28): Three more localities in Sarawak have been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), where two are in Sarikei and one in Kabong.

The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its update on Covid-19 today said the localities are Rh Andy, Bayong and Rh Empin, Sg Bayong in Sarikei placed under EMCO from today until Nov 3, and Rh Edmund Kumbong, Sungai Ruan, Roban in Kabong from Oct 29 until Nov 8.

The EMCO at Rh Jambai, Kerapa in Betong meanwhile has been extended from Oct 29 until Nov 8.

SDMC also announced the end of EMCO for eleven localities namely Rh Suyong, Stumbin F, Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman; Rh Achun, Menalang, Undop in Sri Aman; Rh Abdul Rahman, Jaong Jaya in Sri Aman and Rh Henry, Senunok, Spaoh in Betong.

In Pakan, the EMCO at Rh Sedau, Jagoi Bt 1, Rh Nurie, Sg Babai and Rh Muking, Bt 13, Jalan Ulu Entabai have ended on Oct 28.

In Sarikei, EMCO has ended on Oct 28 for Rh Lanja, Sg Merudu and Rh Patrick Mawat, Sg Kerubong, Selalang on Oct 29.

In Limbang, the EMCO would end on Oct 29 for Rh Hellen, Ensurai and Rh Mual, Kampung Ensungai.

Meanwhile, Kuching police have issued eight standard operating procedure (SOP) violation compounds for failing to scan the MySejahtera app before entering premises and one compound for not wearing a facemask.

Seven business premises were also placed under Hotspot Identification For Dynamic Engagement (HIDE) today – Vivacity Megamall, Kuching; Smart (Matang), Kuching; SRH (Mydin), Bandar Baru Semariang; Medan Mall,Sibu; Sibu Central Market and Sibu Central Market (Pasar Malam).