Timah wiskey issue: Society needs to be educated to think logically – Azalina

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Pengerang Member of Parliament, Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said, said that society needs to be educated to think in a more logical manner following the controversy over the local whiskey brand ‘Timah’.

“When we were small, we ate hotdog, coneydog, so how? Our children love hotdogs, don’t say that we tell them that they can’t … so I think this is important that we need to teach our society to think in a more logical manner,” she said.

Azalina said this when interjecting in Deputy Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs, Datuk Rosol Wahid’s winding up debate on the Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Rosol said that there was indeed a need to produce a mature, prudent and responsible society so as not to take advantage of any issue for the benefit and profit of certain parties.

“We don’t want it (the issue of misinterpretation of product names) to be a precedent … In the future (perhaps) there will also be an issue related to root beer. This will see no end,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Dewan Rakyat, sitting today, passed the Trade Descriptions (Amendment) Bill 2021 which seeks to amend the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 (Act 730), to restructure and strengthen its functions to be more comprehensive.

Act 730, among others, aims at promoting good trade practices by prohibiting false trade descriptions and false or misleading statements, conduct or practices in relation to the supply of goods and services. – Bernama