Tourism envoy should be Sabahan, say Sabahans

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 28): Sabahans have disapproved the appointment of badminton legend Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei as Sabah Tourism Ambassador.

They questioned the Penangite’s qualifications as tourism ambassador of Sabah which he was last known to have visited in 2008, where he claimed the world title for the World Super Series Masters Final.

The Sabah Tourism Board acknowledges the views of several quarters who have voiced out disapproval over the appointment.

“We, at the Sabah Tourism Board, appreciate our local talents and have always engaged with local influencers to promote Sabah tourism both domestically and globally,” said Sabah Tourism Board Chief Executive Officer Noredah Othman.

She said in a statement on Thursday that China is Sabah’s top market source and the Sabah Tourism Board is continuing its promotional efforts to entice Chinese tourists to visit the state, especially post-pandemic.

“In the past, the Sabah Tourism, Culture, and Environment Ministry had appointed Sabah-born Malaysian professional golfer Ben Leong as our golfing ambassador. That was at the height of our promotions to encourage more golfers into Sabah.

“Similarly, the Ministry had also engaged with renowned Malaysian singer and Kota Belud-born artiste Gary Chaw as Tourism Ambassador to promote Sabah to his fans in China.

“For the same reason, the Sabah Tourism Board views Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei’s appointment as a significant step forward to further boost our tourism. We believe Datuk Lee Chong Wei’s position as a respected social and global influencer will help create curiosity as well as interest about the many attractions in Sabah among his followers, especially from China,” she explained.

Noredah said that except for costs incurred for logistical arrangements when he visits places of interest for promotional purposes, Lee’s appointment as tourism ambassador comes with no fee.

“We are thankful and fortunate that the former World No. 1 badminton player has kindly agreed to be our tourism ambassador and for us to ride on his global popularity to lure more visitors into Sabah.

“The Sabah Tourism Board looks forward to collaborate with Datuk Wira Lee Chong Wei to experience Sabah destinations, lifestyle, and culture as a non-local domestic visitor.”

Sabahans feel that Lee’s role should be reserved for those with a stronger connection to Sabah.

They pointed out that there are other local-born personalities who are better qualified to helm the role.

“LCW should promote Malaysia or his birth town, not Sabah, LCW should decline it respectfully as this is a selection issue. There are a pool of Sabahans who can promote the state better and more effectively,” said Facebook user Denis Shen.

“Is there really no Sabahans who are available for the job? Won’t they know better what Sabah is about? He is famous in the world of badminton, maybe in the sporting world, but how much does he know about Sabah?” said another Facebook user known as Emma R.

On Tuesday, state Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Jafry Ariffin announced the appointment of the 39-year-old Lee as Sabah Tourism Ambassador.

Jafry said Lee was the ideal candidate for the post due to his global reach in the Asia-Pacific and South-east Asia markets, as well as other badminton-playing countries such as the United Kingdom and Denmark — “traditional” travel markets for Sabah’s tourism industry pre-Covid-19.

Lee told reporters after receiving the appointment certificate on Tuesday that he was looking forward to spending more time getting to know Sabah and sharing the beauty of the state with the world.

On Monday, the Olympic silver medallist was bestowed the Justice of Peace award by he Sabah Head of State.

Sabah Tourist Association (STA) chairman Tonny Chew, however, lauded the decision and said that Lee, as a globally accomplished athlete and Malaysian, could promote Sabah in his own unique way.

“I am aware of all the arguments against a non-Sabahan in the role but look at it in a positive way. He has a lot of fans throughout the world. For sure he can bring a lot of awareness to his audience and can promote Sabah in terms of sports tourism.

“He has a profile and portfolio unlike any other Malaysian, a world-class player. I think he can showcase Sabah to a new and different market. And why not? The more the merrier.

“We should support any kind of movement and measures to promote the state. We cannot just limit it to Sabahans. We could be missing out. Other figures may be more popular in the adventure industry; others may have fans in the entertainment arena. The point is different figures have their own audience,” he said.

Chew added that it should not matter where the tourism ambassador is from, but that they can bring tourists, awareness or attention to Sabah.

“Some things I agree should be reserved for Sabahans. But not when it comes to tourism,” he said.