Two new Covid-19 clusters detected in Kuching

BINTULU (Oct 28): Sarawak has recorded two new Covid-19 clusters today, involving a community and a workplace, both in Kuching.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily Covid-19 update today, the community cluster, dubbed the Jalan Demak Indah Cluster, involved a government housing complex, infected 18 individuals including the index case out of all screened.

The workplace cluster, dubbed the Jalan Perimeter Airport Cluster, involved a government premises there, infected 63 individuals out of 96 screened.

At the same time, SDMC also announced the end of two clusters after no new cases were reported in the past 28 days.

They were the Kampung Sikog Cluster in Kuching and the Chama Ajai Cluster in Beluru.

There are currently 34 clusters still active statewide.