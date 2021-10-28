Uggah presents Unifor grants to 2 churches

SPAOH (Oct 28): The St Christopher Anglican Church in Debak has received a RM500,000 grant from Unit for Other Religions (Unifor), presented to them by Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah yesterday.

Revd Eric Riis, who is priest-in-charge, received the cheque for the grant on behalf of St Christopher Anglican Church from Uggah at Uggah’s service centre here.

Apart from St Christopher Anglican Church, Uggah, who is the minister in charge of Unifor, also presented another RM500,000 grant to the St Mark’s Chapel, Spaoh.

Uggah was in Spaoh for his walkabout to his Bukit Saban constituency.

Earlier, Uggah visited Kampung Hilir Spaoh, Kampung Tengah Spaoh, Kampung Hulu Spaoh and Kampung Pengan to check on the people’s welfare and wellbeing.

A political secretary to the chief minister Dr Richard Rapu and Bukit Saban Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy chairman Abang Suhardie Abang Zaini accompanied him on the one-day visit.