UOB Malaysia provides financing to Ericsson Malaysia for 5G network rollout

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): United Overseas Bank (Malaysia) Bhd (UOB Malaysia) has provided a first tranche financing in the form of an RM800 million receivables purchase arrangement (RPA) to Ericsson (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd.

UOB Malaysia deputy chief executive officer Ng Wei Wei said this would enable Ericsson Malaysia to deliver the initial phases of Digital Nasional Bhd’s (DNB) nationwide 5G network rollout.

“We are optimistic in DNB’s 5G network rollout strategy, as we share a common belief that this milestone project will have a long-term positive economic impact on the country moving forward,” she said in a statement today.

UOB Malaysia said it has also been mandated as the lead arranger for an additional RM2.3 billion syndicated RPA for potential financial institutions (FIs).

On acceptance of the syndicated RPA by the participating FIs, a total of RM3.1 billion would be raised in support of the supply, delivery and management of DNB’s entire 5G network, it added. – Bernama