Zahid says Umno will not be ‘bitten’ again in Melaka state poll by the same ‘snake’

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 28): Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told party members that they will not be “bitten’’ again by the same “snake” in the upcoming Melaka state election, referring to the Sabah state poll.

Speaking to 300 BN members at the launch of the coalition election machinery for the upcoming election last night, Zahid stressed the coalition, especially Umno, must not be manipulated by any other party.

“We are back in Barisan Nasional, under a strong team. We take into consideration all parties under the coalition but if there are parties that have stabbed us in the back, that have bitten us at the Sabah election, I assure you, the same snake will not be biting at the same place ever again.

“As the president of Umno along with our other friends, we have to abide by the decision of the previous Umno annual general meeting.

“The decision must be respected that we will not work together with PPBM (Bersatu) in the Melaka election,’’ he said to an applauding crowd.

Zahid reiterated that this was not his decision but that of Umno grassroots members.

However, Zahid reminded Umno members that the upcoming election was unique and is reflective of the party’s relationship with their political “ally” Bersatu.

He stressed the need for campaigners not to be hostile, even if the latter decided to run against them, creating a multi-corner fight.

“There is no need to criticise our allies, never mind if it is a three-corner fight, we just continue to talk good things about us. We carry on informing the public what we can offer them,’’ he said.

The election is scheduled for November 20. – Malay Mail