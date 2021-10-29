18 new Covid-19 VOC cases detected in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): Eighteen new cases of Covid-19 involving variants of concern (VOC) were detected in the state between Oct 20 and Oct 28.

All the new VOCs were Delta variant, said health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

The variants were detected as a result of continuous research carried out by the Institute for Medical Research, Faculty of Medicine, Integrative Pharmacogenomics Institute, Malaysia Genome Institute, and the Tropical Infectious Diseases Research and Education Centre.

As of Oct 28, Sabah has 118 VOC, involving three Alpha, 11 Beta and 104 Delta.

All the Alpha cases were found from cluster samples.

Meanwhile Beta cases were found from cluster (3) and sporadic (8) samples.

A total of 12 Delta cases were found from cluster samples while 92 were from sporadic.

All the VOC cases in Sabah are local transmissions.