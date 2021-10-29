55,017 in S’wak have received Covid-19 booster dose, says deputy Health director

KUCHING (Oct 29): A total of 55,017 individuals across Sarawak have been administered the Covid-19 booster dose as of yesterday, said state deputy Health director Dr Rosemawati Ariffin.

In a statement today, she called on those eligible for the booster dose and have received an appointment through MySejahtera to be present at the designated health facility for the jab.

“These booster doses are administered to the eligible individuals in private clinics, private hospitals, health clinics, public vaccination centres (PPVs), and are provided free of charge.

“The Sarawak Health Department would like to call on those who are eligible and have received an appointment through MySejahtera to be present at the designated health facility to obtain a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine,” she said.

Dr Rosemawati said those eligible but have not received an appointment through MySejahtera can contact any health facility involved for an appointment.

“The Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine has been given conditional approval for the administration of the booster dose.

“The booster dose is allowed for recipients of the first dose and second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, after six months from the date of the second dose.

“It is also allowed for recipients of the first dose and second dose of Sinovac vaccine, after three months from the date of the second dose,” she added.