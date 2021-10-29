Abg Jo hopes Budget 2022 will give the best allocation for S’wak’s development

KUCHING (Oct 29): Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg has expressed hopes that the Budget 2022 will give the best allocation for Sarawak’s development.

“I hope the Budget will give the best allocation for the state so that we can continue to develop Sarawak.

“Like what I said at the Keluarga Malaysia (launch) the other day, our approach may be a bit different from other places. We hope the allocation will be based on our strengths. In addition, we also need to build infrastructure like schools and roads for the rural areas,” he told reporters at a function before the Budget was tabled today.

The RM332.1 billion Budget for 2022 that was just tabled this afternoon focuses on recovery, building resilience and stimulating growth in a country badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tabled by Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz at the Dewan Rakyat, the Budget’s biggest allocation will go towards education with the Ministry of Education receiving RM52.6 billion and its Higher Education counterpart with RM14.5 billion.

This is followed by the Ministry of Health with RM32.4 billion with a further RM2 billion for vaccine strengthening as well as RM4 billion for enhancing public health for Covid-19.

Last week, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that the socioeconomic development of less developed states such as Sarawak will be given priority in the Budget.

“In a family, if there is a child who is weak in learning, definitely we will give more attention (to that child). What more to say about a family member who is unfortunate in life, we will certainly give help and not leave them alone.

“This is how it is in the administration of the government today,” he was quoted as saying at the launch of the Keluarga Malaysia concept here.