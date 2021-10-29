At 80.8 pct, Sarawak continues to top ICU bed use nationwide for Covid-19

KUCHING (Oct 29): A total of 80.8 per cent of Sarawak’s intensive care unit (ICU) beds for Covid-19 were utilised as of yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a Facebook post today.

This was the highest utilisation rate in the country and well above the national rate of 58.8 per cent.

It was also a slight jump compared to Wednesday, when Sarawak also recorded the highest Covid-19 ICU bed use nationwide at 78.8 per cent.

Coming in second yesterday for ICU bed utilisation was Kelantan at 74.2 per cent, followed by Perak (67.6 per cent), Penang (65 per cent), Klang Valley (63.6 per cent), and Terengganu (63.2 per cent).

Other states that had slightly lower ICU bed utilisation rates compared to the national rate were Johor (58.7 per cent), Melaka (56.5 per cent), Perlis (47.4 per cent), Pahang (43.2 per cent), Sabah (42.7 per cent), Negeri Sembilan (41.8 per cent), and Kedah (39.7 per cent).

Labuan continued to record the lowest ICU bed utilisation rate at 25 per cent.