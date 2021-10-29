Banyi quits PSB to helm Teras

KUCHING (Oct 29): Former Executive Secretary of Parti Tenaga Rakyat Sarawak (Teras) Banyi Beriak who quit the party to join United People’s Party (UPP) in 2018 which later changed its name to Party Bersatu Sarawak (PSB) has quit the party.

When met here yesterday Banyi said: “I now declare that since February 2021 I have disassociated myself from PSB.”

Banyi however declined to disclose the reason for quitting PSB although there were talks of party preferring businessman Musa Dinggat to stand in Krian instead of him in the next state election.

Banyi was Teras secretary-general when it was formed and registered as political party in 2013.

Teras party president at that time was insurance company manager Dominie Siron Rujin.

Teras held an extra general meeting in 2014 and elected Pakan assemblyman Tan Sri William Mawan Ikom as its president but he quit in 2016 to contest as a Barisan Nasional (BN) direct candidate in the state election that year.

After Mawan quit, the then deputy president Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie became Teras acting president.

Subsequently Nansian was replaced by retired district information officer Rubin Bentai who held on to the president post until April 14 this year.

“I was Teras executive secretary when I joined UPP. In reality I was invited to join UPP. I was also there when they changed name to PSB,” Banyi said.

Banyi has taken over from Rubin as Teras president.

“Teras is now back on track. We have held our annual general assembly (AGM) and we had filled up all of the party central executive posts.”

However Banyi said he will announce the names of his supreme council members in due course.

“It is not only premature to announce their names but also premature to announce the seats are interested in,” he pointed out.