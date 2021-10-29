Bekenu villages hit by floods, water level up to three feet

MIRI (Oct 29): Two villages in Bungai, Bekenu were hit by floods last night (Oct 28) following heavy rain.

Zone 6 Miri Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said four personnel from Batu Niah fire station were deployed to the scene located some 45km away after receiving a call from the villagers around 10.50pm.

“Upon arrival, the team found Kampung Teratak and Kampung Jambu in Bungai, Bekenu have been hit by floods.

“Inspections found several houses were inundated by up to three feet (one metre) of water,” he said in a statement today.

However, Law said no one was evacuated as the flood waters were found to be receding.

“The team members later advised the residents to remain vigilant and told them to call them up again immediately if they needed help,” he said.

Apart from heavy rain, Law said flooding in the area is believed to have been caused by the drainage system, which is currently being upgraded.

It is understood that Subis District Office and Subis District Council personnel have gone to the villages to examine the situation and gather the names of the residents affected.