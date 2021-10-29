BUDGET 2022 LIVE UPDATE: RM746 million to upgrade dilapidated schools including 112 in Sabah and 165 in Sarawak

Live updates from Bernama on Budget 2022 being tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul:
>400,000 teachers to receive RM100 each for teaching aids
> Daily milk program for poor students to be continued with allocation of RM400 million
> Higher allocation of RM746 million to upgrade dilapidated schools including 112 projects in Sabah and 165 in Sarawak
> RM150 million for 1,800 national type Chinese and Tamil schools
>JAKIM to receive RM140 million to maintain Tahfiz, religious schools and registered pondok institutions
> RM1 billion for school maintenance and repair of schools
>RM450 million for early education assistance to benefit 3 million eligible school children
> Education Ministry to receive highest ever allocation of RM52.6 billion, Higher Education Ministry to get RM14.5 billion
>Tax relief for cost of medical expenses and consultation involving registered psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and counsellors
> RM70 million to prioritise mental health issues
> RM100 million allocation to sponsor specialist programs for 3,000 contract doctors and dentists
> Contract of 10,000 medical, dental and pharmaceutical officers to be extended from 2 to 4 years
> Higher excise duties on nicotine products used for electronic cigarettes and vape
> Excise duties on sweetened pre-mixed chocolate or cocoa, malt, tea and coffee based drinks to be increased
> National Healthy Malaysia Agenda to be continued to fight non-communicable diseases
> Tax relief and exemptions on cost of boosters shots for employers
> Government signs agreement to get 88 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines enough for a third dose for all aged 12 and above
> PICK to be expanded to provide third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to adults
> Government plans to procure antiviral medicines to fight COVID-19 and other diseases
> Additional RM4 billion to fight COVID-19 of which RM2 billion is for vaccination programme and RM2 billion for related health facilities
> RM32.4 billion allocation for Health Ministry, second highest after Education Ministry
> More than 440,000 households eligible for new welfare pay-outs worth RM2.4 billion in total
> Welfare eligibility raised to RM1,169 below poverty level from RM980 previously
> BKM to benefit more than 9.6 recipients with a payout of RM8.2 billion
> Single mothers and fathers with three or more children eligible to receive maximum payment of RM2,500 under BKM
> Additional RM300 to be given to families with senior citizens
> Additional RM500 to single mothers or fathers who have dependents and a monthly income of RM5,000
> Under BKM, RM2,000 will be given to households with three or more children with monthly income of less than RM2,500
> Government to introduces Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) which is an improvement to the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR)
> Government sets aside largest ever allocation of RM332.1 billion for Budget 2022 compared with previous budgets
> Government revenue projected to increase to RM234 billion in 2022
> Budget 2022 is based on three thrusts – Rakyat’s well-being, resilient businesses and prosperous and sustainable economy
> Budget 2022 allocation amounted to RM332.10 billion emerges as the largest ever for the country, surpassing Budget 2021 of RM322.54 billion – Report
> Budget 2022: Government expresses condolences to families who lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic