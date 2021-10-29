BUDGET 2022 LIVE UPDATE: RM746 million to upgrade dilapidated schools including 112 in Sabah and 165 in Sarawak

Live updates from Bernama on Budget 2022 being tabled in Parliament by Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul:



>400,000 teachers to receive RM100 each for teaching aids

> Daily milk program for poor students to be continued with allocation of RM400 million

> Higher allocation of RM746 million to upgrade dilapidated schools including 112 projects in Sabah and 165 in Sarawak

> RM150 million for 1,800 national type Chinese and Tamil schools

>JAKIM to receive RM140 million to maintain Tahfiz, religious schools and registered pondok institutions

> RM1 billion for school maintenance and repair of schools

>RM450 million for early education assistance to benefit 3 million eligible school children

> Education Ministry to receive highest ever allocation of RM52.6 billion, Higher Education Ministry to get RM14.5 billion

>Tax relief for cost of medical expenses and consultation involving registered psychiatrists, clinical psychologists and counsellors

> RM70 million to prioritise mental health issues

> RM100 million allocation to sponsor specialist programs for 3,000 contract doctors and dentists

> Contract of 10,000 medical, dental and pharmaceutical officers to be extended from 2 to 4 years

> Higher excise duties on nicotine products used for electronic cigarettes and vape

> Excise duties on sweetened pre-mixed chocolate or cocoa, malt, tea and coffee based drinks to be increased

> National Healthy Malaysia Agenda to be continued to fight non-communicable diseases

> Tax relief and exemptions on cost of boosters shots for employers

> Government signs agreement to get 88 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines enough for a third dose for all aged 12 and above

> PICK to be expanded to provide third dose of COVID-19 vaccine to adults

> Government plans to procure antiviral medicines to fight COVID-19 and other diseases

> Additional RM4 billion to fight COVID-19 of which RM2 billion is for vaccination programme and RM2 billion for related health facilities

> RM32.4 billion allocation for Health Ministry, second highest after Education Ministry

> More than 440,000 households eligible for new welfare pay-outs worth RM2.4 billion in total

> Welfare eligibility raised to RM1,169 below poverty level from RM980 previously

> BKM to benefit more than 9.6 recipients with a payout of RM8.2 billion

> Single mothers and fathers with three or more children eligible to receive maximum payment of RM2,500 under BKM

> Additional RM300 to be given to families with senior citizens

> Additional RM500 to single mothers or fathers who have dependents and a monthly income of RM5,000

> Under BKM, RM2,000 will be given to households with three or more children with monthly income of less than RM2,500

> Government to introduces Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia (BKM) which is an improvement to the Bantuan Prihatin Rakyat (BPR)

> Government sets aside largest ever allocation of RM332.1 billion for Budget 2022 compared with previous budgets

> Government revenue projected to increase to RM234 billion in 2022

> Budget 2022 is based on three thrusts – Rakyat’s well-being, resilient businesses and prosperous and sustainable economy

> Budget 2022 allocation amounted to RM332.10 billion emerges as the largest ever for the country, surpassing Budget 2021 of RM322.54 billion – Report

> Budget 2022: Government expresses condolences to families who lost their loved ones to the COVID-19 pandemic