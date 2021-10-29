Civil servant fined over false claims

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): A civil servant was fined a total of RM8,000 by the Sessions Court here on Friday for four counts of using fake accommodation receipts to claim for transport allowances, four years ago.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat imposed the sentence on Christopher Anak Billy, 44, after the latter admitted to the alternative charges under Section 471, punishable under Section 465, both of the Penal Code.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to two years or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Christopher was fined RM2,000, in default, two months’ jail for each of the charges.

On the first to the fourth charges, the accused, who was the National Anti-Drugs Agency Enforcement Unit chief during the commission of the offences, had admitted to use the fake receipts to make claims at the agency’s office between April 5 and November 28.

The facts of the case stated that investigation revealed that the accused had never stayed at hotels or lodgings that he stated in the receipts.

Christopher was arrested on June 24 for his statement be recorded.