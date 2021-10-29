Covid-19: 97.88 pct of Sarawak’s 566 cases in Category 1, 2

MIRI (Oct 29): About 97.88 per cent of the 566 new Covid-19 cases in Sarawak today are categorised as Category 1 (asymptomatic) and Category 2 (mild symptoms), said the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

The committee said that 145 cases were in Category 1 while 409 cases were in Category 2.

“There are three cases in Category 3 (lung infection), three in Category 4 (lung infection and requiring oxygen) and six in Category 5 (lung infection and requiring ventilator support),” SDMC said in its daily update.

As for the breakdown on daily cases, the committee said that Kuching continued to top the list with 138 cases — the sole district in the state to record triple-digit cases.

A total of 10 districts recorded double-digit cases, namely Miri with 84 followed by Sibu (79), Lawas (38), Limbang (34), Bintulu (25), Mukah (18), Kanowit (17), Serian (16), Simunjan (12) and Samarahan (10).

Districts that registered single-digit cases are Daro, Betong and Dalat (9); Sri Aman (8); Pakan (7); Lundu and Sarikei (6); Bau (5); Marudi, Meradong, Saratok and Subis (4); Asajaya, Belaga and Beluru (3); Tebedu and Telang Usan (2); and one each in Kapit, Pusa, Song, Lubok Antu, Sebauh, Bukit Mabong and Tatau.

No new cases were reported in Tanjung Manis, Julau, Kabong, Selangau and Matu today.

SDMC also announced that no new cases were reported in the state and three clusters have come to an end. The clusters are the Ensebang Plaie Cluster in Serian, Annah Rais Cluster in Kuching and Sungai Tangap Cluster in Subis.

There are 31 clusters that remain active.

Meanwhile, the committee said that Rh Soon Ugap, Sg Sibau in Sarikei has been placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from Oct 29 to Nov 4.

It added that three longhouses, namely Rh Jonathan Ujek of Sungai Janting in Meradong; Rd Tadong of Gerugu Sengaih in Julau; and Rh Segan of Bt 16 in Julau had their EMCO ended on Oct 29.

Rh Michael of Karangan Manok in Julau and Rh Intai of Menuang in Limbang will have their EMCO end on Oct 30.