Covid-19: New cases from symptomatic screening continue to increase in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): New Covid-19 cases found from symptomatic screening continued to increase in Sabah on Friday, with 41.4 per cent of 589 total cases.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 360 of the total cases were recorded in the past 24 hours.

“The number of cases found from symptomatic screening was 41.4 per cent of the total number.

“In fact, several districts recorded more than 50 per cent of their daily Covid-19 figure from symptomatic screening. Among them, Kota Marudu 31 out of 45 and Kudat 18 out of 31 cases.

“Several other districts such as Ranau (25 out of 53), Pitas (11 out of 23), Penampang (15 out of 30) and Tuaran (10 out of 19) also recorded relatively high sporadic cases of infection,” he added.

Sporadic cases are commonly associated with failure to comply with SOPs or low levels of SOP compliance.

Almost all districts often experience daily case fluctuations on a relatively large scale.

Masidi added that Sabah maintains a high percentage of Covid-19 patients in categories considered non-serious.

Over 97 per cent of the total cases on Friday are in Category 1 and 2, two cases in Category 3, two in Category 4 and one case in Category 5. Twelve more cases are still under assessment.