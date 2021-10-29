Drink-driver escapes unhurt from crash in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 29): A driver under the influence of alcohol escaped unhurt after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident at Jalan Belian early this morning.

The Sibu Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said in a statement that a report of the accident was received at around 1am.

A team of eight personnel was then sent to the scene.

“Upon arrival, we found the car had crashed by the roadside and the victim, under the influence of alcohol, was lying in the front seat of the car,” said the department.

Firefighters helped get the driver out of the car and later handed him over to the police for further action.

No further information on the driver was available as he was not carrying any identification documents with him at the time of the incident.