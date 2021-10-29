Hajiji: 2022 Budget a recovery budget for all

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): The State Government described the National 2022 Budget tabled by Finance Minister Senator Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz as inclusive and leaving no sector and no one behind as the nation reels from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor said the RM332.1 billion Keluarga Malaysia, Makmur Sejahtera Budget is huge as next year is expected to be a

recovery year for all the economic sectors affected by the pandemic.

“The increment in allocation to RM5.6 billion for basic amenities, infrastructure, water and electricity as well as health care development for Sabah is good news,” he said.

The Chief Minister said Sabah appreciates the Federal Government’s continuous sensitivity to the state’s need by proposing RM1.5 billion for the rural infrastructure

development in Sabah and Sarawak.

Also welcomed was the assurance that infrastructure projects worth RM3.5 billion, among them the Pan Borneo highway will be continued next year.

The proposed tax reliefs and incentives for various sectors in the National Budget tabled by the Finance Minister complements the Sabah Government’s Hala Tuju Sabah Maju Jaya agenda.

“We see the National Budget as complementing the 12th Malaysia Plan and we welcome the proposed allocations for Sabah next year,” he said after monitoring the unveiling of the National 2022 Budget on Friday.

Hajiji also welcomed the continuing RM209 million subsidy for air transport service in Sabah and Sarawak.

The proposed General Operations Force (GOF) Camp at Pagalungan will really help in boosting the border security between Malaysia and Indonesia, he said.

The Chief Minister also welcomed the proposed RM746 million allocation, a main portion of it for 112 projects to upgrade dilapidated schools in Sabah.

Joining him were Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Local Government and Housing Minister cik Minister of Finance II, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Safar Untong and senior government officers.