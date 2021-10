KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The Ministry of Health (MoH) recorded 6,060 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24-hour period.

This means today saw a drop of 417 cases from yesterday’s figure of 6,377 infections.

Cumulatively, the total number of cases recorded in Malaysia since the start of the pandemic is now 2,460,809. — Malay Mail

MORE TO COME