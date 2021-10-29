Hii: Support businesses, have stimulus packages under Budget 2022

SIBU (Oct 29): Former chairman of Sibu Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry Dr Gregory Hii hopes the government will continue to support the business groups and come up with more stimulus packages under Budget 2022.

He said this would ensure they will survive the onslaught of the Covid-19 pandemic to recover and be more efficient.

“If the business sectors cannot survive this cycle, it will lead to major closure of shops, loss of job and also drop in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP),” he added.

Hii hoped the financial assistance would continue to be given out to households in the M50 and L30 groups.

“I also hope to see vast improvement in the government placing more emphasis on reducing wastage and combat corruption.”

Hii also called on the government to look into the new air ticket prices between Kuala Lumpur and destinations in Sarawak.

He said the current exorbitant tickets prices were ridiculous, causing inconveniences to those intending to return to Sarawak from the Peninsula.

“The government should step in to intervene to ensure fair ticket pricing.”

Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz will table Budget 2022 today.

The three main areas of focus are economic recovery, rebuilding the country’s resilience and catalysing reforms.