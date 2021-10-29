Friday, October 29
Limbang firefighters remove beehive from utility pole

By Jude Toyat on Sarawak

Bomba photo shows the large beehive on a utility pole.

MIRI (Oct 29): Firefighters removed a beehive at Taman Bunga Simpor in Limbang on Thursday (Oct 28).

Zone 7 Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said in a statement that Charlie team – comprising seven personnel – was dispatched to the site located 3km from the station upon receiving a call at 6.20pm.

“Upon arrival, they immediately conducted an inspection around the area and spotted the beehive on a utility pole, about seven metres from the ground in front of the complainant’s house.

“The team then destroyed the beehive by setting it on fire,” said Awangku Mohd Hazmin.

The operation ended at 6.38pm.

