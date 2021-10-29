MBKS: Pay assessment bills by Oct 31

KUCHING (Oct 29): Kuching City South council (MBKS) reminds rate payers living in areas under its jurisdiction that the last day for payment of 2021 assessment rate is Oct 31.

In a press statement, MBKS informed that assessment bills for the first and second half of 2021 have been delivered by the council’s staff or post office. Those who have not received or misplaced assessment bills may request for a copy at MBKS One-Stop Service Counter at ground floor, Dewan Bandaraya Kuching Selatan, Jalan Padungan here, or at the Urban Transformation Centre (UTC), Aras 1, Jalan Bukit Mata; UTC Sibu; UTC Miri; or subscribe to e-bills via https://mbks.sarawak.gov.my (downloadable forms) or https://sc.sarawak.gov.my with their Sarawak ID.

Any payment after Oct 31, 2021 will be subject to a surcharge of one per cent per month or part thereof. No waiver of surcharge for non-receipt of assessment bill would be entertained.

The council is opening counters for payment of assessment bills only at its One-Stop Service Centre on Saturday 8am to 4pm and Sunday 8am to noon.

Alternatively, pay online at www.paybillsmalaysia.com, https://service.sarawak.gov.my, S Pay Global (Sarawak Pay)or via internet banking through CIMB Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Bank Kerjasama Rakyat Malaysia, Bank Islam, Public Bank, JomPay and Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN).

Payment is also accepted at BSN counters, UTC payment counters, Syarikat Sesco Berhad, Lembaga Air Kuching, Pos Malaysia/Pos Mini, DBKU, MPP or at MBKS payment counters on the ground floor of Dewan Bandaraya Kuching Selatan, Jalan Padungan here.

Payment by credit cards is accepted at MBKS payment counters.