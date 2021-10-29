MoH: Covid-19 claims another 95 lives in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The Ministry of Health (MoH) logged 95 more deaths due to Covid-19 as of midnight, bringing the total number of fatalities from the pandemic here to 28,769.

These statistics, taken from MoH’s CovidNow website, include 24 cases that were categorised as brought-in-dead (BID).

Among states and Federal Territories, the highest number of deaths was recorded in Sarawak with 31 cases, followed by Johor and Penang with 15 and 11 cases respectively.

Melaka, Labuan and Putrajaya did not record any new deaths in the same period.

In Selangor, one person died from the disease, along with three in Kuala Lumpur.

Over the past two weeks, the national Covid-19 death rate was 25 deaths per one million people.

According to CovidNow, as of midnight, the number of new Covid-19 cases recorded yesterday was 6,345, with total active cases numbering 71,358.

Meanwhile, 6,637 Covid-19 patients have recovered in the same period.

The total cumulative number of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic struck Malaysia reached 2,449,463. — Malay Mail