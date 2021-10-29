Motorcyclist dies following crash at KM3 Jln Tangga bypass

KUCHING (Oct 29): A 58-year-old motorcyclist died at Serian Hospital after he was involved in an accident with another motorcycle at KM3 Jalan Tangga by-pass in Serian around 10.50pm last night.

Police identified the deceased as Brown Jingot, a farmer from Kampung Slabi Sangkam, Serian.

It is understood that he suffered injuries to his head and neck in the incident.

His pillion rider, a 58-year-old woman from Kampung Merian Bedup, suffered light injuries to her chin and arms.

The other motorcyclist, a 24-year-old male from Kampung Tebakang Melayu, is said to have broken the thigh bone on his right leg and also suffered cuts to his arms.

It is believed that both motorcycles had collided head on.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.