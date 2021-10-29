Motorcyclist killed in accident on Batang Sadong bridge

KUCHING (Oct 29): An accident on the Batang Sadong bridge around 6.30am this morning has claimed the life of a 32-year-old motorcyclist.

Police identified the deceased as Sona Tungkai, from Kampung Selabu, Sebangan.

He was heading to Asajaya from Simunjan when he rear-ended a car.

The 35-year-old driver from Simunjan did not sustain any injuries in the accident.

Members of the public brought Sona to the Sadong Jaya Health Clinic, where he was pronounced dead by medical personnel at 7.05am.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.