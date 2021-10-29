MP: Tuition fees for university students should be slashed

MIRI (Oct 29): Tuition fees of university students should be slashed by 30-50 per cent under Budget 2022 as a moratorium for the period spent outside campus during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This would lessen the burden of students and their families, said Sibuti MP Lukanisman Awang Sauni in a statement yesterday, who also called for the reinstatement of breakfast programme for primary schools and provision of laptops to start next year as digital learning would be continued.

Budget 2022, to be tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz in Parliament today, is expected to include slightly bigger allocations for development expenditures, as well as more direct assistance for the people and industries to spur economic recovery.

According to The Edge, the government is expected to allocate RM348.3 billion, which is 10.6 per cent higher than the revised RM314.8 billion in 2021.

For his Sibuti constituency, Lukanisman’s wishlist included a new type II or type III clinic in Sepupok (Niah) and replacement of at least three dilapidated schools in Subis District.

Budget 2022 should also allocate funds for rural water supply projects in the Bakam-Tusan coastal road area, and the building of more high-rise water tanks for longhouses.

“Another priority is good sports facilities such as futsal courts to benefit the youths and also for use during major competitions,” he said.

He is also looking forward to the construction of 16 telco towers and enhancement of optics fiberisation projects and Unifi services for villages near Bekenu, and at Kpg Tunku Abdul Rahman and Kpg Lusut next year.

Lukanisman is also eying bigger federal allocation for home repairs programme for the poor due.

“Budget allocation for agriculture programmes should include oil palm seedlings for replanting by smallholders and price control of pesticides and fertilizers to counter higher operation cost.

Drug abuse awareness programmes and rehabilitation, especially in rural and remote areas, should also be given priority with higher allocation to National Anti Drug Agency ( AADK) by the Home Ministry, he added.