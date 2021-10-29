Nanta chides Yii for politicising Timah whisky controversy

KUCHING (Oct 29): Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi had chided Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii for politicising the controversy surrounding Timah whisky.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general opined that as Democratic Action Party Sarawak assistant secretary, Yii only sought to run down GPS as the state election is round the corner.

“Dr Kelvin Yii is no less politicising the Timah whisky issue just like those ‘certain quarters’ (PAS and Umno) that he criticised,” Nanta said in a press statement.

“It is no longer any surprise that DAP is always thinking and acting just like PAS and Umno. Always very quick to try to make a political advantage out of religious and racial sentiments and issues, like what Dr Kelvin Yii is doing right now.”

Nanta pointed out that the Intellectual Property Corporation of Malaysia (MyIPO), which approved the brand name of the whisky, comes under the purview of his ministry.

“As the minister it is only right for me to organise a discussion where the wine manufacturer, Winepak Corporation Sdn Bhd was given the opportunity to explain, clarify, and indeed defend their position in regards to the use of the controversial word and image as the brand for their whisky.

“The discussion ended nicely where after listening to each others’ view points, the manufacturer agreed to come back to my ministry in a week’s time, hopefully with a mutually acceptable solution to the controversy.

“Unlike Dr Kelvin Yii and the DAP, I do not need to rely and capitalise on racial and religious issues least of all, cunningly instigate dangerous sentiments amongst our multi-religious, multiracial, and multicultural society for my political mission and success,” said Nanta, who is Kapit MP.

He accused Yii of showing the true colours of a budding politician who is ever-ready to shoot from the hip to capitalise and sensationalise racial and religious sentiments, in the hopes of garnering support and gaining popularity among like-minded followers.

In Kuala Lumpur yesterday (Oct 28), Nanta told the press that Winepak Corporation had agreed to consider changing both the name and image of its whisky.

He said the meeting was carried out in a harmonious manner with the concept of Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) to achieve a consensus for the good of the country.

Timah is an award-winning Malaysian-made whisky.

Winepak Corporation has said that the name ‘Timah’ means tin and refers to the tin mining era during the British colonial days of Malaya, while the man depicted on the whisky label is Capt Tristam Charles Sawyer Speedy, who was among those who introduced whisky culture back then.