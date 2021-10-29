Nanta: Reduced ceiling price of Covid-19 self-test kit to be announced next week

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The reduced ceiling price of the Covid-19 self-test kit would be announced next week, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“If I had previously said that the price would be reduced in December, the good news is that we don’t have to wait until December. We can reduce it this November, so I will be announcing it next week,” he said at a news conference after the tabling of Budget 2022 in Parliament, here, today.

Nanta said the price reduction took the people’s interest into consideration following the engagement sessions held with the relevant parties.

Last September, the ministry had set the wholesale and retail prices of the Covid-19 RTK Antigen test kit at RM16 and RM19.90 respectively.

Nanta said the ministry (KPDNHEP) had so far approved 2,500 premises or companies to sell the self-test kits for consumers to easily obtain these kits and welcomed more premises and companies interested to sell the kits to make an application to the ministry.

On Budget 2022, Nanta said the RM1.15 billion allocation obtained by his ministry was the same for last year, including for implementing the food stamps programme for the targeted groups.

“We will be collaborating with the Department of Statistics to detect those who are really in need of aid,” he said.

He added that RM200 million would also be allocated for ‘community drumming’, namely, to help reduce the price of necessities for the islanders and people living in the interior areas, besides an allocation to boost the franchise and e-commerce programmes.

Budget 2022 was tabled today with the biggest allocation of RM332.1 billion in the country’s history to plan and execute various strategies and initiatives for the people’s well-being and developing a prosperous and sustainable economy.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when tabling Budget 2022, said the expanded budget took into account the aspirations of the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family) concept in line with the 12th Malaysia Plan, so that the people would be prosperous again under the new norms due to the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama