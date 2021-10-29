Offer a choice of Covid-19 vaccines for booster dose recipients, says PSB’s Lau

KUCHING (Oct 29): Parti Sarawak Bersatu’s (PSB) potential candidate for Kota Sentosa Datuk Dr John Lau has urged the authorities to offer a choice of Covid-19 vaccines for eligible individuals who will be administered the booster dose.

He opined that those who received Sinovac vaccines earlier should be able to choose Sinovac as the booster dose.

“As it is now, those who received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine earlier, they will be given Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This is in line with the prime minister’s Keluarga Malaysia concept.

“And those who received AstraZeneca vaccine earlier will get the same vaccine as their booster dose,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Lau hoped that the health authorities’ decision will be made based on medical scientific data, researches and studies rather than a political one.

Meanwhile, he asked why Kota Sentosa Health Clinic, Tanah Puteh Health Clinic and Jalan Masjid Health Clinic had not been upgraded.

According to him, these government clinics were built at least 20 years ago.

He said these clinics ought to be upgraded with modern medical equipment in line with the Keluarga Malaysia concept which promotes inclusivity, common ground and contentment.

“Why the Sri Aman Hospital, which was supposed to be completed in 2013, then extended to 2018, and now Dec 29 this year, is still in the final stage of construction? Why was Petra Jaya Hospital delayed?

“Within the Keluarga Malaysia spirit, we ask the federal government to be fair to Sarawak so that medical services are upgraded, hospitals and health clinics to be completed on time,” he added.

Lau said the government should not blame the contractors since the tender board had examined and assessed their capacities before awarding the project.

On power supply, he asked why some areas in the Kota Sentosa constituency still do not have access to 24-hour electricity coverage.

He said people in the city are also waiting for more electric buses to see a better and improved public transport system.

“It is our prayers that when the authorities make a promise, they fufill the promise. We are of the strong opinion that failing to keep promises is not within the Keluarga Malaysia concept,” he added.