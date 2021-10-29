Pakan man arrested in connection with statutory rape of 15-year-old

JULAU (Oct 29): Police arrested a Pakan longhouse resident yesterday to facilitate the investigation of the statutory rape of a 15-year-old girl.

Julau police chief DSP Andam Sulin said a nurse had filed a report after discovering the teen was pregnant.

He said the girl had confessed to the nurse that she had been having sex with her 33-year-old boyfriend in their longhouse in Pakan since February.

“The girl’s mother had been informed by a private clinic in Sibu on Oct 7 that her daughter could be pregnant.

“On Oct 26, she accompanied her daughter to have another check at Kanowit Health Clinic, where a nurse confirmed that the latter was 20 weeks and two days pregnant,” Andam said.

He confirmed the police then arrested the suspect to facilitate their investigation under Section 376 of the Penal Code.