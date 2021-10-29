PM launches new foundation to help undergrads in need

PUTRAJAYA (Oct 29): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today launched the Yayasan Kebajikan Siswa Keluarga Malaysia foundation which will take on the role of assisting undergraduates in need.

As a start, he said the government will allocate RM5 million for the foundation, channeled through the Finance Ministry, as a sign of the government’s support to ensure continuity of operations and for the goals of its establishment to be achieved.

“The foundation will collaborate with all existing aid channels and foundations in higher learning institutions (IPT) to facilitate distribution of aid to students who need assistance.

“As such, I would like to remind all agencies and parties involved to expedite and make the application process easier so that aid can be immediately channeled to undergraduates in need,” he said.

Speaking at the virtual launch of the foundation on the Ministry of Higher Education’s official Facebook page, Ismail Sabri said the establishment of the foundation is proof of the government’s concern for the welfare of students as contained in Keluarga Malaysia’s (the Malaysian Family) concept of inclusiveness, togetherness and gratitude. — Bernama

