Proposed amendment bill on Article 1(2) and 160(2) to be tabled soonest

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 29): The Cabinet on Friday fully endorsed the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963’s (MKMA63) decision to table the bill to amend Article 1(2) and Article 160(2) of the Federal Constitution, soonest.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili said the endorsement was made after a briefing by Attorney General Tan Sri Idrus Harun for the Cabinet.

“During the briefing, the AG answered all legal queries on the proposed amendments, especially on Article 160(2),” said Ongkili, who is also the Kota Marudu Member of Parliament.

Ongkili disclosed that the first reading of the Constitutional bill will be tabled by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar in the coming weeks, while the second reading for debate and voting after the Budget debate during the current parliamentary session.

“The crucial and historic resolution was the proposed constitutional amendments on Article 1(2) and 160(2) pertaining to the equal status of Sabah and Sarawak, to redefine the definition of ‘federation’, and institutionalising Sept 16 as Malaysia Day,” Ongkili explained.