Rolland glad Julau MP decides not to contest in next state election

SIBU (Oct 29): Meluan state assemblyman Rolland Duat Jubin welcomes Julau MP Larry Sng’s decision not to contest in the coming 12th State Election.

He said the decision shows Sng’s willingness to work with the Sarawak Government to develop the Julau parliamentary constituency which covers Meluan and Pakan state constituencies.

“All his development projects come from the Federal Government. If he contests in the coming election, it means he is in the opposition camp and that will be an open conflict to his Bersatu-friendly stance,” he told reporters after officiating at the Traffic Light System Generation Program in Julau yesterday.

Sng’s recent distribution of government projects in the Meluan and Pakan state constituencies gave rise to speculations he would contest in the coming state election in Julau.

However, Sng later quashed the rumors, saying he will refrain from contesting in the coming state election.

Sng won the Julau parliamentary seat after defeating four-term incumbent Datuk Joseph Salang in the 2018 General Election as an Independent.

He then joined Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and became Sarawak PKR chief in 2020 but quit last February.

Following that, he decided to become Bersatu-friendly and until now, had not stated his stance on whether to join any political party or continue to remain as an Independent MP.

However, he stressed that his decision to align with the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government under former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and later under Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yakub was a correct decision.

Earlier, Rolland thanked the Pan Borneo Highway Unit of JKR Sarawak and the contractor for successfully completing the traffic light project.

He said the opening of the traffic lights would facilitate better and smoother movement of the traffic at the stretch and also prevent accidents.