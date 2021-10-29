SCAN member selected for UICC Young Leaders Programme

KUCHING (Oct 29): Society for Cancer Advocacy and Awareness, Kuching (SCAN) is proud to announce the selection of Dr Melissa Lim Siaw Han for Union for Cancer Control (UICC) Young Leaders Programme.

During the recent virtual World Cancer Leaders’ Summit held in partnership with World Health Organisation (WHO), the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), UICC CEO Cary Adams announced the names of the 10 individuals selected as part of this year’s programme.

Geneva based UICC unites and supports the cancer community to reduce the global cancer burden, promote greater equity to ensure that cancer control continues to be a priority in world health and development agenda.

In the year-long programme, UICC will facilitate opportunities for peer-to-peer learning, networking and connecting with experienced leaders, the chance to engage and participate in recognised international events to nurture aspiring young cancer control professionals to become successful leaders in cancer control and the wider global health community.

Lim, a pharmacist with Ministry of Health Malaysia since May 2009 is experienced in management and clinical pharmacist roles.

She obtained her PhD in Medical Science majoring in biopathological sciences focusing on cancer theranostics.

She has been actively working with several non-governmental organisations in Malaysia and is one of the founding members of SCAN, Kuching, a member of the Sarawak Breast Cancer Support Group (SBCSG) and New Century Lions Club of Kuching Emerald.

Her area of interest involves cancer research and cancer awareness services in the community, especially rural cancer awareness and care.

Asked about her goals for this programme, Lim said, “I hope to share my experience in disseminating cancer awareness in Sarawak and to apply what I will learn for the benefit of Sarawak through cancer awareness and advocacy.”