Swinburne’s business students win awards at ACC 2021

KUCHING (Oct 29): A student team from Swinburne Sarawak’s School of Business has achieved great success at the recent Accounting Competency Challenge (ACC) 2021 organised by Beta Gamma Sigma Club of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM).

The annual ACC accounting competition aims to challenge proficiency in various aspects such as knowledge, interpersonal skill, leadership skill, and other soft skills.

Among 20 ASEAN universities, team Beankeepers comprising Swinburne students Ngeoh Ming Ming, Davina Heng Chu Hui, Jasmine Yong How Wei, and Too Ying Ying took home the special award for CSR Mini Case Study and Most Resourceful Team title.

Swinburne business school lecturer Dr Yii Kwang Jing who mentored the team received RM100.

During the competition, the four accounting and finance undergraduates were tested with challenges specifically designed to resemble real-world daily situations in the accounting profession as well as analyse environmental changes to the accounting field.

In the CSR Mini Case Study round, participants were challenged to provide accounting pro bono services to propose a feasible business plan and strategy to a pandemic-affected micro business in order to sustain its operations.

Beankeepers won the special award for their proposed solution of business model canvas, a strategic management template taught in the Innovation Business Practice subject unit for all Swinburne business students.

For Ngeoh and Yong, the competition was a healthy challenge to apply knowledge learnt in the case studies reflecting real-life business scenarios.

“In addition to utilising knowledge learnt from our studies over the past few semesters, I am glad to have had the opportunity to participate with a great team to explore and better gauge accounting practices for the future,” said Heng.

Meanwhile, Too reflected that the tasks faced were mentally challenging under intense time pressure and credited Swinburne’s industry-integrated learning opportunities for keeping them ahead of the game.

“I believe one of the reasons the team could successfully tackle the challenges was our exposure to various case study-based assessments in our subjects that sharpened our critical thinking skills,” she said.

Swinburne provides real workplace learning through its programmes carefully monitored for academic quality, career relevance, and compliance with Malaysian and Australian qualifications standards.

The AACSB-accredited business programmes are also recognised by professional bodies such as ACCA, CPA Australia, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand (CAANZ), and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

At the business school, students can expect to develop and sharpen entrepreneurial skills through the school’s authentic learning curriculums and capstone units.

