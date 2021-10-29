Trio busted for running online gambling call centre in Kuching apartment

KUCHING (Oct 29): Three men were arrested in a Jalan Tun Jugah apartment around 11am yesterday after they were allegedly found operating an illegal online gambling call centre.

In a press statement today, district police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said police conducted the raid following surveillance on the apartment unit.

“This centre is believed to have been operating since August and made about RM1,000 a day,” said Ahsmon.

He said each of the suspects was paid RM1,500 to promote illegal online gambling through social media and messaging applications.

He revealed the suspects would also receive monetary incentives based on the profits that they earned for the syndicate.

Early investigations revealed the centre had an accumulated sales of about RM60,000 since August.

The suspects, comprising a local male and two foreigners, are being investigated under Section 4(1)(g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The two foreign suspects are also being investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

During the raid, police seized four computers and various communications devices used to operate the call centre.

Ahsmon added the police and Sesco would also disconnect electricity supply to the apartment in accordance with Section 21A of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.