Two food delivery riders beaten up

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 29): Two Food Panda delivery riders were beaten up by eight men after they glared at each other while drinking at an entertainment centre here in Cyber City.

The incident, which took place on October 20 at around 3am, saw the eight men beat up the two victims, both aged 19, using helmets and belts.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Mohd Zaidi Abdullah said one of the suspects had been datained while the remaining seven are still at large.

The suspect was arrested on October 27 at around 8pm at a restaurant in Api-Api Centre. He has been remanded until October 31.

“The fight broke out after the perpetrators pulled one of the victims and started beating him up,” said Mohd Zaidi in a statement here on Friday.

The other victim then tried to help his friend but he ended up getting beaten up as well.

Mohd Zaidi said the fight stopped after the public intervened.

“At this point, one of the suspects allegedly shouted at the victim and told him to look for ‘Faizal’ in Sinsuran 4,” he added.

The suspects then fled the scene in a grey Proton Saga car.

The two victims were sent to Queen Elizabeth Hospital 2 for treatment. No serious injuries were reported.

Mohd Zaidi said the police will investigate the case under Section 148 of the Penal Code.

He added that the entertainment centre was also slapped with 10 compounds the next day.

A 30-second clip of the incident has since gone viral.