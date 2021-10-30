78 telecommunication towers completed in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Seventy-eight of 589 new telecommunication towers under the National Digital Network (JENDELA) plan in Sabah have been completed by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) as of September 30.

Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin said this in a press conference on Saturday, during his visit here.

“The construction of the towers went smoothly as planned, thanks to the cooperation from the state government for giving permission to build these towers in the chosen areas.

“We are hoping the state government will continue to cooperate so that we can get permission to build the other towers,” he said.

Meanwhile, to provide Internet coverage in the rural areas of Sabah, Zahidi said 138 locations had been identified for the installation of Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) services.

He added the VSAT services would be able to provide broadband coverage in rural areas with fiber optic and mobile technology.

“MCMC will ensure that the residents in the interior always have access to information,” he said.

Zahidi also pointed out that 103,281 of 251,165 premises planned for fiber optic upgrades had been completed and were expected to increase by the end of this year.

Also present at the event was Sabah MCMC director Izani Othman.