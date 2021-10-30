Bag used by Zafrul made by Keningau weaver

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): The Bamboo Kelarai Weaving Bag that was used by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz when unveiling the 2022 Budget on Friday was made by a weaver from Keningau, Emily Jeneble.

Kraftangan Sabah Branch, in its Facebook page revealed the information that was liked and shared by many Sabahans.

The bag, with Nandus Andus motif was a file used by Zafrul to keep the information about the RM332.1 billion budget, the nation’s largest to date, in Parliament yesterday.

Hailing from Kampung Batu Lunguyan, Keningau, Emily Jeneble has more than 20 years of experiences making handicrafts from bamboo.

The products of Kampung Batu Lunguyan have been accredited by UNESCO “Seal of Excellence for Handicraft Products in South East Asia UNESCO-AHPADA 2003.”

This recognition is assessed in terms of subtlety, uniqueness and product design.

Emily in her short messege thanked for all the support she received from everyone.