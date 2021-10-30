BIMP-EAGA leaders committed to address Covid-19 impact, economic recovery

KUCHING (Oct 30): The Covid-19 pandemic has not deterred Brunei-Indonesia-Malaysia-Philippines East Asian Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) co-operation as 27 Priority Infrastructure Projects (PIPs) out of 88 have been completed.

During the 14th BIMP-EAGA Summit 2021 held virtually on Oct 28, its leaders reaffirmed their commitment to jointly addressing the impact of Covid-19 and lay the groundwork for economic recovery.

BIMP-EAGA will further enhance its role as a building block of Asean and the leaders agreed to take decisive steps in aligning BIMP-EAGA recovery and resilience measures with the Asean Comprehensive Recovery Framework’s broad strategies.

The summit was chaired by Republic of Indonesia President Joko Widodo, and attended by leaders of Brunei Darussalam, Malaysia, Philippines, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and Asean Secretariat.

Deputy Chief Minister, cum Minister-in-charge of BIMP-EAGA for Sarawak, Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, represented the Chief Minister at the summit.

According to a statement from Awang Tengah’s office, the leaders committed to fortify BIMP-EAGA co-operation in all sectors, build on significant achievements in connectivity, and strengthen economic corridors and special economic zones (SEZs) development to sustain trade and supply chains, attract quality investments, and promote inclusive growth in the new normal.

BIMP-EAGA is the regional cooperation involving the four countries.

The BIMP-EAGA Summit is an event for the leaders of the BIMP-EAGA member countries to get updated on the latest development initiated under the BIMP-EAGA regional co-operation and discuss the way forward to accelerate the development around the region.

At the summit, the leaders believed that quality, seamless, multi-modal infrastructure is essential to the facilitation of trade, movement of people, and the provision of basic services in the BIMP-EAGA region.

In this regard, the leaders were grateful to note the completion of several major infrastructure projects around the region, Sultan Haji Omar Ali Saifuddien Bridge, Manado – Bitung Toll Road and Balikpapan to Samarinda Toll Road, ports of Manado and Puerto Princesa, LNG ISO Tank Export Facilities in Bintulu Port, Juwata International Airport, Mukah Airport and the General Santos Aerotropolis Airport.

The leaders also realised the importance of cooperation in the energy sector, agro-industry and fisheries development, human resource and socio-cultural and pursuing Green Cities Initiative.

As such, the leaders encouraged more active private sector engagement in promoting trade, investment, tourism, and other areas of socioeconomic development.