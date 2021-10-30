Bomba removes hornet’s nest on cruise ship in Miri

MIRI (Oct 30): The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) yesterday successfully removed a hornet’s nest from the deck of a cruise ship at Marina Bay Jetty here on Friday.

Zone 6 Miri Bomba chief Supt Law Poh Kiong, in a statement, said the Bravo team comprising six personnel from the Miri station was dispatched to the site located 2km from the station upon receiving a call at 6.05pm.

“Upon arrival, they immediately conducted an inspection around the area and spotted the nest on the deck of a cruise ship anchored at Marina Bay Jetty.

“The team then destroyed the nest by using pesticides,” said Law.

The operation ended at 6.50pm.