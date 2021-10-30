Borneo fashion to be showcased in London

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 30): Local entrepreneur, Datuk Rahmahjan Sulaiman Khan, will be showcasing Borneo fashion in London, next year.

“My company has been invited to take part in a fashion show in London in February, next year, to showcase products that are created in Borneo and Malaysia,” she said.

“To penetrate the global market like this is a huge leap for a small company. Nevertheless, it brings pride because it is a high recognition of our local products,” said Rahmahjan in an interview at the official launch of Nur Rahmah collection at the Magellan Sutera Resort on Saturday.

Also present at the event were the Chief Minister’s wife, Datin Seri Panglima Hajah Julia Salag and popular artist in the 1970s and 1980s, Dato Khatijah Ibrahim.

Rahmahjan also said that the collection will also be brought to Dubai for the 2021 World Expo from Dec 19 to Dec 25.

“It (the collection) will then enter the global market … for the world expo in Dubai, I plan to bring the 2,600 pieces of exclusive hijab collection as well as our Kebaya collection because aside from showcasing the Muslimah fashion to the world, I am also presenting our local entrepreneurial skills to the world,” she said.

Rahmahjan added that the company had also embarked into online sales and the attires produced could be bought online.