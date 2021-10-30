Budget 2022: Allocation for Sarawak disproportionate to its contribution to national coffers – Chang

SIBU (Oct 30): Bukit Assek assemblywoman Irene Chang described the development fund allocation of RM4.6 billion for Sarawak in Budget 2022 as a slap in the face for the state government.

She said this was given the fact that Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg had earlier come out to say that the federal government’s allocation for Sarawak under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP) was insufficient.

She said the sum is not one-third of the total development fund and is even lower than the fund allocated to Sabah (RM5.2 billion), though Sabah is geographically much smaller than Sarawak.

“It therefore does not make sense that we are given a smaller portion, especially when we contribute so much to the national coffers,” she said in her response to the Budget 2022.

Chang said most glaring was the fact that the special grant stays at RM16 million for Sarawak.

Since this figure was reduced from the RM32 million in Budget 2020 by the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government, and with all the talk about achieving our state equality status, she said one would have thought that the federal government would at least revert to the plan by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government to grant RM32 million for Budget 2022 and to double it to RM64 million within the next five years.

“This figure of RM16 million was from 1969, which is 52 years ago. The hard won little victory by the PH government for the people of Sarawak has been pushed back to square one by the GPS and PN government.”

Chan said the recent pandemic had exposed the ugly truth that the country’s healthcare system was much deprived of resources and manpower.

After all the exposure, she said, one would have thought that a special allocation should be specially made for the country’s healthcare system, especially when Sarawak was still one of the worst states fighting Covid-19.

She said the total allocation for healthcare might have got a slight increase in Budget 2022, but it did not specify how much Sarawak would get.

“And if things are going as usual, it can be expected that our healthcare allocation share might be short changed again, with insufficient healthcare resources for our hospitals and clinics,” she said.

Meanwhile, Sibu MP Oscar Ling said the Budget 2022 was the biggest in Malaysia history, with RM332.1 billion in total and including RM23 billion from Covid-19 fund, which was not stated in the budget book.

“The government should implement this budget, and if they cannot be delivered effectively and specifically to target groups, no matter how good the budget is, it would not really benefit the people.”

He said next year would be a challenging year and the people have to depend much on the government’s policies to help save their lives and also hoping for fast recovery in the economic sectors.

“This is going to be a test for the government of Prime Minister Ismail Sabri,” Ling added.