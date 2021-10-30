Budget 2022 allows Works Ministry to continue high-impact infrastructure projects

KUCHING (Oct 30): The federal government will continue developing high-impact infrastructure projects worth RM3.5 billion including the Pan-Borneo Highway and the Central Spine Road that will facilitate economic recovery in the country, following an allocation of RM7.306 billion under the 2022 Budget for the Works Ministry, said Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“The government will continue to implement small and medium projects worth RM2.9 billion earmarked for G1 to G4 class contractors nationwide.

“These allocations include road maintenance projects, repair of obsolete infrastructure and equipment of public universities, polytechnics and community colleges as well as other projects involving social amenities in rural areas,” the Senior Works Minister said in a statement today.

He mentioned that RM30 million is also allocated to upgrade the infrastructure of government buildings to be disabled friendly.

On a related matter, Fadillah also stated that the government has prepared several initiatives to ensure the sustainability of the construction sector to be one of the main contributors to the national economy as the country moves into the endemic phase.

Among them are small-scale projects specifically for Bumiputera participation worth RM200 million, accelerator programme through Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) to G1-G4 youth contractors through capacity building courses and on-job training with an allocation of RM10 million as well as education empowerment programme including technical and vocational education and training (TVET) to meet the needs of the industry with an allocation of RM6.6 billion.

He added that development expenditure allocation amounted to RM5.2 billion and RM4.6 billion for Sabah and Sarawak respectively will be used to implement water supply, electricity, road, educational and health facilities infrastructure projects.

“In addition, 20 more mobile banks are expected to operate in 250 areas and mukims in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

At the same time, Fadillah said the Budget 2022 showed the government’s commitment in continuing the implementation of the Sabah and Sarawak Pan Borneo Highway project.

“Apart from that, focus is also given to upgrading buildings and infrastructure in 112 poor schools in Sabah and 165 schools in Sarawak with an allocation of RM746 million,” he added.