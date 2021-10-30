Budget 2022 inclusive, high impact and crucial to the Malaysian Family – Saifuddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 30): The Foreign ministry has described the tabling of National Budget 2022 as inclusive, high impact and crucial to the Malaysian Family in meeting the unprecedented challenging situation faced by Malaysia due to the Covid-19 pandemic worldwide.

Its minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, in welcoming the budget, said Wisma Putra will utilise the budget allocation to strengthen the roles and functions of Malaysia’s diplomatic missions abroad through strategic communication and effective public diplomacy in ensuring Malaysia’s active engagements at the international and regional fora.

“This include enhancing the delivery of consular services to Malaysians using digital diplomacy, upgrading of ICT facilities and infrastructure, improvement of the welfare of officers as well as augmentation of human capital through continuous training programmes and opportunities.

“These initiatives are in line with Malaysia’s Foreign Policy Framework and the Ministry’s Strategic Plan for 2021 – 2025,” he said in a statement.

Saifuddin said Wisma Putra will ensure that the initiatives and activities planned for 2022 can be implemented effectively and successfully through continuous engagements with the Ministry of Finance, as well as strategic collaborations with other relevant Ministries and agencies.

Under Budget 2022 tabled by Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz yesterday, Wisma Putra has been allocated a total of more than RM868 million as compared to close to RM778 million in 2021.

Out of the total allocation for 2022, the Operating Expenditure sees an increment of 8.13 per cent as compared to last year, while the Development Expenditure sees an increase of 44.68 per cent.

Commenting further, Saifuddin said Malaysia will continue to maintain an active engagement and consistently asserts its positions and views on global issues including on digital economy, health diplomacy, cyber security, sustainable development, nuclear disarmament and climate change.

“Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic that has altered the international diplomacy landscape, Wisma Putra will continue to undertake a number of high impact initiatives that will benefit Malaysia’s interests, both regionally and globally,” he said.

The initiatives include strategic cooperation and collaboration in the recognition of Covid-19 vaccination certificate as well as cooperation programmes between medical and pharmaceutical product manufacturers and partner countries, travel bubble and reciprocal green lane programmes to encourage border reopening and targeted expansion of Malaysian products.

“These initiatives will revitalise Malaysia’s links to the global economy in the post-pandemic as well as enhance Malaysia’s reputation in the international community,” said Saifuddin. – Bernama