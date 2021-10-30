Budget 2022 ‘Malay-centric’, says PBDSB president

MIRI (Oct 30): Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak Baru (PBDSB) has described the 2022 Budget as “Malay-centric” and unjust for Sarawakians, especially to the Dayak community.

PBDSB president Bobby William in a statement here today lamented that Sarawak was only allocated RM4.6 billion when it should have been one third of the total RM332.1 billion budget.

“The allocation and the Budget as a whole is Malay-centric and unjust as it is an insult to right thinking Sarawakians, in particular the Dayaks.

“The allocation purportedly for ‘Bumiputra’ is clearly meant for the Malays. Similarly, other allocations under ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ are for the Malays. PBDSB does not expect Bantuan Keluarga Malaysia with an allocation amounting RM8.2 billion will be made available for the benefit of the poor natives of Sarawak,” he said.

Bobby also pointed out that PBDSB was also disappointed with the allocation of RM1.5 billion for Islamic affairs under the Prime Minister’s department.

“The budget speaks for itself as to how the Dayak, under the Bumiputera Sarawak status, is being treated. It is not surprising that Dayak are in the ‘others’ racial category.

“Obviously, the Dayak’s younger generation are being oppressed for being treated as a ‘minute’ tribal race category. No wonder the Dayaks as a whole feels oppressed,” he added.

As for other allocation under the Budget 2022, Bobby said the allocation for persons with disabilities (OKU) is most welcomed.

Under the Budget 2022, the government allocated RM30 million to upgrade infrastructures of government buildings to be more OKU-friendly while RM10 million would also be allocated to implement training and guidance programmes for the disabled.

The government would also provide a special quota of one per cent through the Short-Term Employment Programme (MySTEP) to ensure that young people with disabilities enter the field of employment, he noted.